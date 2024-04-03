InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,000.69

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,000.69 ($87.88) and traded as high as GBX 8,288 ($104.04). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,132 ($102.08), with a volume of 301,077 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($80.34) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.32) to GBX 7,400 ($92.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,415 ($80.53).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,030.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,000.69. The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,323.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,457.14%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

