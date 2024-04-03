Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

