ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,583,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.1 days.
ioneer Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. ioneer has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.
About ioneer
