iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.