Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.56. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

