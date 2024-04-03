JB Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

