JB Capital LLC Sells 859 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

HR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

