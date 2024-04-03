Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

