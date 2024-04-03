JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $572.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
