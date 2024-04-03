KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.85. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

In other KALA BIO news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $30,547.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

