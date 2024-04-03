Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 749,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after purchasing an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KDP shares. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.