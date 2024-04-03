Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.32

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.32 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.66). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.62), with a volume of 3,517,427 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.32. The company has a market cap of £574.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

