KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.08. KVH Industries shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 121,235 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

