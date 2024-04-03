L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 995 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $155.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

