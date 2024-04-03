Landos Biopharma’s (LABP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.42 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

