Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Lear stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

