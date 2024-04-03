Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $545.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $469.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.29 and a 200 day moving average of $424.26. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.