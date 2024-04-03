Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $19.44. Limoneira shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 26,203 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Limoneira Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 777,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 15.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

