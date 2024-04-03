Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

