Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.77

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.77 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.66). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 51.96 ($0.65), with a volume of 99,600,566 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.51) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($564,900.83). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($83,632.14). 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

