Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $131,328.80 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $131,328.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,635 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

