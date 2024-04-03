Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.67 and last traded at 0.65. 101,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 342,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Magic Empire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

