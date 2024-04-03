Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.56

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$151.56 and traded as high as C$185.56. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$185.56, with a volume of 1,537 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MEQ shares. Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$171.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.56.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8034033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

