Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $71,500.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 757.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after buying an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

