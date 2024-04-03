McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

