McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

