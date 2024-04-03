Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $554.43

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.43 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 677.59 ($8.51). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 670.40 ($8.42), with a volume of 6,699,509 shares traded.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 619.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 554.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($124,721.57). Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.