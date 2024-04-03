Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $554.43

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 554.43 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 677.59 ($8.51). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 670.40 ($8.42), with a volume of 6,699,509 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.03) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 619.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 554.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($124,721.57). 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

