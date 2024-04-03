Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $554.43

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 554.43 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 677.59 ($8.51). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 670.40 ($8.42), with a volume of 6,699,509 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.03) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Melrose Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($124,721.57). 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- About the Markup Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.