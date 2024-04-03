Mendota Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

