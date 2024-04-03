Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 5.2 %

MTH opened at $163.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

