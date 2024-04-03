Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $14.76. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 90,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 454,037 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 113,638 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

