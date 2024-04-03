MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Shares Down 21.4%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,017,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 549,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

MGO Global Stock Down 21.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGO Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

