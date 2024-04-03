Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $421.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $275.37 and a one year high of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

