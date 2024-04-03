Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $421.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.82 and its 200-day moving average is $376.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

