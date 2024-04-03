MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock worth $95,168,415. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,578.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,060.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

