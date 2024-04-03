Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,022,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

