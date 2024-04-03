Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:APO opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.