Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 22 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,203.79 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,238.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,012.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

