Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,208 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.