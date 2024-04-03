Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,005 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

