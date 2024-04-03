Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.