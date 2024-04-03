Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

