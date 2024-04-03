Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accolade by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after buying an additional 259,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after buying an additional 479,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,334 shares of company stock worth $941,856. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

