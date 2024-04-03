Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

