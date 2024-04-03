Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

