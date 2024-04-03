Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $378.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

