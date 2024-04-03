Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

