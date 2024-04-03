Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

