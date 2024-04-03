Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

