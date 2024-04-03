Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

